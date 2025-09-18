Pines Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $433.66 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

