PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Position Raised by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.96.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

