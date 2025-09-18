Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $166.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

