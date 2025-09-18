PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Position Raised by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

