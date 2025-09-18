PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

