Patrick O’neil Sells 1,700 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick O’neil sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $109,786.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,455.40. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 135,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,786.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 148,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.