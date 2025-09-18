Park Capital Management LLC WI Invests $722,000 in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Jabil makes up approximately 0.7% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 15,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.3% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JBL opened at $213.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $232.84.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,375. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,871 shares of company stock worth $22,604,086. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

