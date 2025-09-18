Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

