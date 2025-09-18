Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $107.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

