Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27,805 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 626.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $16,370,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarMax by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $59.10 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

