Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,802 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 1,628,182 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

