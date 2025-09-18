Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,012 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 130.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:DELL opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,128,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,496,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

