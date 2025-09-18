Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,972 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ARE opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -656.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

