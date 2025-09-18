Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $15.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.9467.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.75. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $1,081,252.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,009,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,522.42. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $520,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 346,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,916.72. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,778 shares of company stock worth $2,811,222. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 3,452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 118,462 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

