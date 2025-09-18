O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Holdings Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,379.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.55 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.