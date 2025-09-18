OLIO Financial Planning Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $425.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

