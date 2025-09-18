OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded OKYO Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OKYO Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OKYO stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OKYO Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

