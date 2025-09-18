NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.89 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

