Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $5.22. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 650,503 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.
Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 107.37% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
