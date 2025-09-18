Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $5.22. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 650,503 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Nova Lifestyle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVFY

Nova Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 107.37% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.

About Nova Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.