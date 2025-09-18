Northland Capmk Comments on Rezolve AI Q3 Earnings

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rezolve AI from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $4.25) on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Rezolve AI Stock Down 3.3%

Rezolve AI stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Rezolve AI has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Featured Stories

