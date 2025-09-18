New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 30.4% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 169,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 61,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

