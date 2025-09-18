National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.6364.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 367.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

