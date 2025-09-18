Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Major Shareholder Sells $12,819,993.12 in Stock

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $12,819,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,704,374.08. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 54.2% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 228,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 59.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

