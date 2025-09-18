Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after purchasing an additional 563,353 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5%

MNST stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.