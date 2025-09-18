Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $47.21 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $47,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.11. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $263.45 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of -374.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.