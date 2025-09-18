Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Shopify by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $156.85.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

