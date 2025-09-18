Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,446.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,379.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,311.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

