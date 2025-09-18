Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 10,104 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $341.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

