Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 118,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $74.10 on Thursday. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.