Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.