Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Jackson Square Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 3.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 17,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Micron Technology stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.