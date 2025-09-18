Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

MCHP stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $369,612,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $473,320,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,339,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

