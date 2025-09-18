Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.19. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Merus by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 955.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

