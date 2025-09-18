McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $692.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $695.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.37. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

