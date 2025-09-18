McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 3202655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

