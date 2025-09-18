Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP William Thomas Elsener Buys 600 Shares

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.46 per share, with a total value of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

