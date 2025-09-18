Mary Barra Sells 29,486 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary Barra sold 29,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,766,801.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,937.84. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

