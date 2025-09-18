Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Position Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of -546.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

