Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 952 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 23,982.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

