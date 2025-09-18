Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.