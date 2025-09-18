Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $430.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

