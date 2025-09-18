Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $73,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 3.5%

FFEB stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

