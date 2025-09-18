Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF $DURA

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DURA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS DURA opened at $33.75 on Thursday. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.