Mark Stevens Sells 297,797 Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $99,072,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

