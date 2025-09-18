MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

MGNX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%.The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Heiden purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,755.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,390. This represents a 80.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 261.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

