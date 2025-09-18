Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 25386431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at $199,137,850.08. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lyft by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

