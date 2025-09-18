Longboard Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after buying an additional 306,984 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 370,660 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 5.8% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,049,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $20,631,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UTI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.