Longboard Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $107.32 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

