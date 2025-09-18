Longboard Asset Management LP Makes New $204,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $458.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.38 and a 52-week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

