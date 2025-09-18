Longboard Asset Management LP Makes New $186,000 Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $19,950,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $5,788,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 354,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

